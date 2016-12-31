Thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of Trooper Landon Weaver. The report doesn’t say how the bad guy died, but his death was most likely self-inflicted or cop-inflicted. Either way, good riddance to bad rubbish.

Via Fox News:

A 32-year-old Pennsylvania man suspected of killing a state trooper is dead, state police said Saturday.

Troopers didn’t say how the suspect Jason Robinson died. They said more information would follow.

Police launched a manhunt for Robinson Friday evening after a state trooper was gunned down while responding to a report of a protection-from-abuse violation. Troopers warned that Robinson was “armed and dangerous.”

Trooper Landon Weaver was killed around 6:30 p.m. at a home in Juniata Township that was reportedly owned by Robinson’s mother.

Authorities said they were looking for Robinson in connection with the shooting in a Facebook post.

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He’s the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

In the weeks before the shooting, Robinson posted anti-police comments on his Facebook page, the Centre Daily Times reported.

“The only good cop is a dead cop,” he reportedly wrote in a Dec. 17 post that was deleted around 1 a.m. local time Saturday. The post included images of a police cruiser that had been involved in an accident and an injured officer, the newspaper added.

Robinson was known to authorities, as he had been arrested around a dozen times with charges ranging from simple assault to arson, court documents revealed.

The remote area around where the shooting occurred has been closed off while police officers on foot, in cars and in a helicopter search for the trooper’s killer.

No further information was immediately available.