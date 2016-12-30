Good job, Keith Avila!

Via Chicago Tribune:

Uber driver Keith Avila picked up a passenger who looked like a 12-year-old girl in a short skirt on Monday night. That was the first sign that something was off, he would say later.

Two women got into his car with the girl outside a house in Sacramento, Calif. Halfway to their destination – a Holiday Inn in the suburbs – they asked Avila to turn up the music, he said.

Then the women turned to the girl. Avila listened in.

“They were describing what they were going to do when they get there: ‘Check for guns. Get the money before you start touching up on the guy,'” Avila said on Facebook Live minutes after he dropped off the passengers, then called police to report the women whom he suspected of prostituting the child.

Keep reading…