It seemed that Josh Marshall, editor of Talking Points Memo, a leftist rag, meant to be criticizing the Trump team comment that Obama’s sanctions were to make life tough on Trump.

He retweeted this at about 11 pm EST:



But then about half an hour later he tweeted this:



Apparently Josh, in trying to take a whack at Trump, made a small error in the link he tweeted out. His late night before bed-viewing material is just a tad too racy to be fully linked on this site. If you care to view it and all the responses you can check it out here.

Many on Twitter are finding Josh’s faux pas amusing, particularly because he is a a nasty sort of elitist leftist. And he still hasn’t realized the mistake yet as of 12:10 a.m.

He is going to have a surprise when he wakes up in the morning…

Update:

Pornhub retweeted him:



Some choice responses:













