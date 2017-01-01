Bernie is suffering from the winter blues until he can return to his lake house and reminiscence about his days as a carpenter.

Via The Hill:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) slammed a plan floated by President-elect Donald Trump to create a “public-private option” for veterans to seek healthcare.

“Privatizing the VA would be an insult to the more than 22 million veterans who risked their lives to defend our country and it would significantly lower the quality of health care they receive,” Sanders said in a statement Friday. “Our goal, shared by The American Legion and other major veterans’ organizations, must be to improve the VA, not destroy it.”[…]

“When men and women put their lives on the line to defend us, the president must listen to them, not to the Koch brothers and their extreme right-wing, anti-government ideology,” Sanders said. “We will vigorously oppose any and all efforts to privatize the VA.”

