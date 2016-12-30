So apparently being glad that Putin didn’t kick our diplomats out of the country is ‘treason’ to the Left.

Do they even begin to understand what treason is or what is needed for anything to qualify? Or do they only understand that they are not getting their own way?

Via Daily Caller:

Liberals are suggesting President-elect Donald Trump is guilty of treason after President Obama announced new sanctions against Russia and Trump praised Vladimir Putin's response to the sanctions. The new sanctions were initiated Thursday in retaliation for Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election, which prompted accusations that Trump was involved in this apparent subversion of American democracy.








