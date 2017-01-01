Hillary could sell autographed bottles of hot sauce.

Via Heat Street:

The Clintons have always claimed their family charitable foundation was able to raise so much money because, deep down, Saudi princes and Ukrainian oligarchs are really concerned about poor children in Haiti.

It will be interesting to see if past Clinton Foundation donors will continue their generous giving in the years to come. Hillary’s shocking defeat in the presidential election means that no member of the Clinton dynasty currently holds, or is running for, a powerful government position.

The foundation has already started reaching out to donors to ask for money, the New York Post reports. Clinton Foundation chairman Bruce Lindsey announced in an email to supporters Wednesday that former President Bill Clinton would personally match donations up to $200,000 before the end of the year.

“As we prepare for a new year, President Clinton and Chelsea remain dedicated to our work providing everyone a chance to succeed,” Lindsey wrote in the email. “Your contribution before the end of the year is so important that President Clinton is personally TRIPLING every gift to the Foundation, up to $200,000.”

Interestingly, Hillary’s name is nowhere to be found.

