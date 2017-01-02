Three minutes of unbound stupid brought to you by MSNBC. Enjoy.

Via Washington Free Beadon:

After a volatile 2015 for MSNBC that included multiple show cancellations, 2016 seemed like a time to get back on course.

With the hopes of steering another election into the Democratic column, MSNBC leaned far forward in 2016 on behalf of Hillary Clinton and the hopes of an ascendant Democratic Party to carry on the legacy of President Obama (“the most noble man who has ever lived in the White House”).

Those hopes were dashed.

Whether it was Joy Reid systematically shutting down any conservative voices on her program, hysterical overreactions to Donald Trump’s victory, openly celebrating the Democrats’ gun control sleepover, hilariously bad coverage of Clinton’s 9/11 fainting spell, or Brian Williams saying the U.S. used nuclear weapons in “anger”, the hot takes came thick and fast as usual.

Here’s the worst of Chris Matthews, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell and the gang in another year of left-wing lunacy on cable’s most ridiculous news channel.