An equal opportunity activist.

Via Fox News:

A prominent Black Lives Matter activist in Los Angeles has been hit with a temporary restraining order requiring him to stay away from the head of the police commission.

L.A. Police Commission President Matthew Johnson told a judge he was seeking the order against Trevor Gerard out of fear for his own and his children’s lives.

Johnson said in court papers that he had been stalked and threatened by the Black Lives Matter leader. He charged that at various board meetings Gerard had mouthed threats, including “I am going to beat your a–” and “I am going to f—— kill you.”

The official said that in recent weeks Gerard went looking for him at his private law office and family home. Johnson said police detained Gerard in front of his house.

“The conduct and threats by [Gerard] put me in fear of harm to myself, my family and my co-workers when [he] is near,” Johnson says in a court declaration accompanying the restraining order request.

The temporary restraining order signed by a judge does not allow Gerard to get within 100 yards of Johnson, his wife and children, and his law partner, except at police commission meetings. There the restriction is five yards. Gerard could be arrested if he ignores the restrictions.

A lawyer for the City of Los Angeles applied for the restraining order on Dec. 19, the day after Gerard paid the unwelcome visit to Johnson’s home. The police commission is the LAPD’s civilian oversight board.

Keep reading…