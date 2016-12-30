Instead of immediately retaliating, Putin declined to expel any U.S. diplomats, sent holiday greetings to Obama and Trump, and invited children of U.S. diplomats to holiday celebrations at the Kremlin.

Via Washington Examiner:

President-elect Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for not expelling any American diplomats in retaliation for President Obama’s expulsion of 35 Russians and new sanctions.

“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) — I always knew he was very smart,” Trump said Friday.

After posting the tweet, Trump “pinned” it to his Twitter page. Pinning a tweet to a Twitter page ensures that tweet will appear above all others when someone looks at it.