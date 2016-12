Jason Chaffetz and Charles Krauthammer take Barack Obama to task for his actions in simply declaring vast stretched of Utah and Nevada as ‘national monuments’, basically by fiat as he goes out the door, despite great concerns and feeling within the states against such a move.

Krauthammer stated that Obama doesn’t think he needed to pay attention to any opposition, that he ‘sees himself as God’, able to do what he wants in the waning days of being in office.

HT: YC