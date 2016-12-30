They’re going to have a hard time of it. He not only has cameos but is mentioned in innumerable movies and shows as well.

Via Heat St:

Donald Trump’s film and TV cameos now make for the stuff of interesting Presidential trivia to rank alongside the fact that JFK wrote an unpublished spy novel or that George H.W. Bush despised broccoli.

In his capacity as a business mogul, Trump pops up in just under 20 film and TV shows including Sex and the City and Zoolander. He also made brief appearances in two holiday favorites, The Little Rascals, the 1994 family feature film based on the beloved TV short movies of the 1920s and 30s, and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York , in which Macaulay Culkin once again gets abandoned at Christmas.

Both movies are TV and home entertainment holiday fixtures but die-hard liberals are now claiming Trump’s cameos are ruining them for all time.

