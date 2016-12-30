Says the would be dictator and con artist…

Via Daily Caller:

George Soros, the billionaire financier and philanthropist, says that democracy in the West faces a crisis and that Donald Trump is a “would-be dictator” and “con artist.”

“Democracy is now in crisis,” the 86-year-old Soros wrote in an opinion piece published by Project Syndicate.

“Even the US, the world’s leading democracy, elected a con artist and would-be dictator as its president. Although Trump has toned down his rhetoric since he was elected, he has changed neither his behavior nor his advisers. His cabinet comprises incompetent extremists and retired generals.”

In the article, Soros provides a brief timeline of what he says is an erosion of democratic institutions in Europe and the U.S. that ultimately led to Trump’s election day win.

