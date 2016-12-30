These are the people that the Democrats buddied up to to get votes…

Via Heat St:

Black Lives Matter activists have thrown their support behind the actions of an anonymous Starbucks barista who claims he spat in the drink of a law enforcement officer he was serving in troubled Stockton, California.

The claim was made on the “Stockton Police Department, Corruption Reporting Page,” an anti-police Facebook page that posts alleged instances of police misconduct. In the post, which has since been set to private, the administrators wrote the following message to accompany a photo of a man and his family:

“We are happy to report that today this officer from the Stockton Police Department got to have coffee at Starbucks…served with a side of spit. They even gave it to him with a smile and a nice comment.”

On the same page, its administrators also claim to have obtained the dox (personal information) of members of the police, threatening supporters of law enforcement to back off:

“Kindly cease all personal attacks against our page’s supporters, and tell your pig friends (and others) to do the same .. It would be a shame to see your place of business show in searches to be in support racist and hateful people such as those calling for the deaths of protestors, and referring to African Americans as monkeys and animals; u get the picture.”

