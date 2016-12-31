Let the indoctrination begin!

Students taking a class at Georgetown University on the political aspects of the AIDS epidemic were allowed to earn class credit for attending an anti-Trump “teach in” and rally for the Georgetown sanctuary campus movement.

The course syllabus for “The Cultural Politics of HIV in the US and South Africa,” notes that students taking the class are required to attend one event outside of school to celebrate World AIDS Day, and provide the instructor with a short essay on how the event reflects the course’s themes.

This year, though, Professor April Sizemore-Barber gave students the alternate option of attending Georgetown faculty’s Teach-In for Radical Hope: Sowing Seeds of Liberation, a forum where social justice-minded staff and students gathered to discuss “how we should move forward with the Trumpism and the complicit nature of bigotry embedded institutionally.”

