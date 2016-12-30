Pro-tip: things you should never compare your issue to: Holocaust, Hitler, Slavery….

Saying she “could never look herself in the mirror again with self-respect,” a veteran singer has resigned from the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir rather than perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

As reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, Veteran singer Jan Chamberlin announced her decision in a resignation letter to the choir president and choir members.

“Since ‘the announcement,’ I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony. I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul.

I’ve tried to tell myself that by not going to the inauguration, that I would be able to stay in choir for all the other good reasons. I’ve tried to tell myself that it will be all right and that I can continue in good conscience before God and man.”

