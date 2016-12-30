Why were these allowed to operate?

Via Daily Mail:

The ultra-luxurious secret world of Russian spies living in the United States has been revealed, complete with million-dollar mansions, ‘vodka parties’ and sprawling estates.

The lifestyles were uncovered after President Barack Obama lifted the lid on two ‘spy bases’ and ordered operatives out of the country as part of sanctions announced for their alleged role in hacking during the election.

Obama outlined the punishments in a statement released on Thursday, for what he said were the country’s attempts to ‘interfere with democratic governance’ and harassment of U.S. diplomatic officials in Russia.

The President all but named Putin in his statement – saying hacking was ‘ordered at the highest level’.

In the hours since the announcement, further details on the extravagant Russian compounds have emerged, after White House officials said they are: ‘recreational but also used for intelligence activities’.

