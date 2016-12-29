Via Daily Mail:

We all take for granted the ability to move our fingers.

But for Marine sergeant John Peck, watching his left hand wiggle ever so slightly was the best Christmas present imaginable.

It is barely over four months since the 31-year-old received a double arm transplant, having lost all four limbs to an IED while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

The procedure performed at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital was incredibly complicated, with doctors trying their best to wire together Peck’s nerves with the donor’s.

And now, in a heart-melting video, Peck has shared the moment he giggled and squealed watching his left-hand fingers move on Christmas.

‘Get them fingers moving,’ he says to himself before pulsing them up and down five times.

‘They’re moving!’ he screams.

The video posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday was met with thousands of replies from fans following his journey.

