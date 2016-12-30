Notice what isn’t in it…any evidence of motive to help Trump, as was previously claimed by the CIA anonymous leaks. And again there is no evidence whatever that the election itself was in anyway hacked. Nor is there even evidence that Russia actually did the hacking, simply that it is ‘consistent’ with Russian-directed efforts.

Via The Hill:

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday released a joint report detailing how federal investigators linked the Russian government to hacks of Democratic Party organizations.

The document makes clear reference to the hacks of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, though it does not mention either by name.

The 13-page report provides technical details regarding tools and infrastructure used by Russian civilian and military intelligence services to “compromise and exploit networks and endpoints associated with the U.S. election, as well as a range of U.S. Government, political, and private sector entities.” (See the entire report below.)

The report, known as a “Joint Analysis Report” or JAR, refers to the Russian hacking campaign as “Grizzly Steppe.”

Keep reading…