This guy may just be a loon puffing himself up, but there were questions left after the killing of the officers, including about the triangulation of shots and other arrests that were reported, but then never commented on again.

Via Dallas Morning News:

A Dallas man told police officers arresting him that his “company” was behind the July 7 ambush that killed five cops, police documents show.

Quintin Cordarin Smith, 29, faces a harassment of a public servant charge and three retaliation charges after he screamed at police officers that he was going to bomb and shoot them, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Dallas police officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon in the 9700 block of Military Parkway. They arrested Smith because he had a warrant from the Dallas Sheriff’s Office for insufficient bond on a drug charge, police records show.

While officers handcuffed Smith, he yelled that five dead officers at the ambush weren’t enough. He claimed he was going to shoot and kill the officers arresting him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

