More of that storied ‘tolerance’.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Love trumps hate, right?

Troy Brown, a Black Lives Matter supporter who hates Donald Trump, refused to help a stranded motorist during a brutal snowstorm in Ohio because she had a Trump bumper sticker on her car.

Brown bragged about his uncharitable deed on Facebook in a bid for 15 minutes of fame. Troy courted media attention by tagging the “Wendy Williams Show,” Roland Martin, BET and Oprah Winfrey in his gleeful Facebook post:

