Shockingly, not everyone thought this was a good idea.

Via Express:

AN Italian priest has caused outrage over his controversial nativity scene which portrays an Islamic interpretation of the traditional Christian nativity scene.

Franco Corbo, the priest at St Anne’s church in the southern city of Potenza in Basilicata, has created a nativity scene which has caused outrage with local inhabitants.

Mr Corbo has depicted the traditional nativity scene with Mary wearing a veil and the figures of Joseph and the shepherds are all wearing traditional Muslim clothing.

The walls of the traditional manger have been daubed with various slogans such as “Foreigners out”.