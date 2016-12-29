When you’re on the same side as the terrorists, that might be a clue, there’s a problem…

Via Daily Caller:

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is ecstatic about passage of a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israel’s settlement policy, and its own incitement to violence.

Hamas issued a statement supporting the resolution Saturday, one day after its passage. The Obama administration abstained from voting on the measure, allowing it to pass. The move infuriated Israeli officials who saw it as an abandonment of the historical U.S. policy of vetoing such resolutions.

