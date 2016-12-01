Via The Sun:

A FEMALE suicide bomber was lynched to death by an angry mob after she had tried and failed to blow herself up.

The woman was battered to death after her accomplice had successfully detonated their explosives vest in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

It is thought they intended to coordinate attacks to kill as many people as possible.

Nigerian cops confirmed one woman blew herself up while the second was “lynched by an irate mob in her vicinity”.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack which took place at roughly 8.40am local time (7.40am UK time) on Boxing Day.

Security forces believe the terrorists were members of Nigerian terror group Boko Haram – a title which roughly translates to “Western education is forbidden”.