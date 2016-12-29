Tit-for-tat.

Via The Hill:

Moscow is considering retaliatory measures against the U.S. following the announcement of new sanctions on Russia, an official said Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said Moscow regrets the new U.S. sanctions announced Thursday and will consider retaliatory measures, The Associated Press reported.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said that the new sanctions are an example of President Obama’s “unpredictable” and “aggressive foreign policy,” according to the AP. He also claimed the new measures are aimed at trying to “deal a blow to the foreign policy plans” of President-elect Donald trump.

