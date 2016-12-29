Kids all over the country rejoicing! No more disgusting mystery meat!
Via Young Cons:
It’s not very often people are just as thrilled about a first lady leaving the White House as her husband.
Michelle Obama fits the bill.
Her incessant ramblings about not being proud to be an American coupled with her disastrous school lunch program have not gone over well with most Americans.
Now, Congress is looking to repeal her lunch rules.
When the new Congress meets with a Republican chief executive, no Obama regulation will remain untouched — and that even includes those that originated with Michelle.
According to Politico, the House Freedom Caucus, a powerful group of Republican lawmakers in the lower chamber, is urging Congress to end first lady Michelle Obama’s hated school lunch program.
A document released on the website of Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., called for the repeal of certain parts of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act Of 2010, the legislative bill that helped enshrine Michelle Obama’s signature program into law. It’s part of a wider initiative called released under the title “First 100 Days: Rules, Regulations, and Executive Orders to Examine, Revoke and Issue.”
“The largest of the five school- and center-based programs, the National School Lunch Program, fed about 30 million children each school day in 2014 and cost $12.7 billion,” the report read. “The rules are hallmarks of the Obama administration, but kids aren’t eating the foods, industries can’t comply with the standards, and schools are wasting money.”