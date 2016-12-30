Welcome to Philly.

Via Guns:

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz bought personalized shotguns for his offensive line this Christmas, and now a gun control group says they’ll be sending the players gun locks.

The 23-year-old rookie quarterback is a North Dakota native and a hunter. He bought the Beretta long guns for his teammates with their numbers engraved on the butt of the guns, according to ESPN. Offensive guard Allen Barbre, a fellow hunter, says the guns are the Beretta model known as the Silver Pigeon, which retails for about $2,000.

“This is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it,” said Barbre. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot it, though. It’s pretty nice.”

Seeing an opportunity to spread their message, gun violence prevention group CeaseFirePA announced they’ll be sending gun locks to the players.

“Our staff’s immediate reaction to the news about Wentz’s gifts to his teammates was to ensure that the gifts were used safely and responsibly,” said CeaseFirePA Executive Director Shira Goodman in a statement.

Bearing Arms writer Bob Owens reported Thursday that Goodman said his group is trying to decide whether to send cable locks or trigger locks to the players.

“Amusingly, CeasefirePA’s attempt at grandstanding is an entirely futile one, as neither trigger locks nor cable locks will work reliably with an over/under shotgun,” wrote Owens, explaining the group’s misfire.

“Maybe next time instead of looking for attention, CeasefirePA can do the rudimentary work it takes to discover that Carson Wentz bought his offensive line one of the safest firearms on the planet, which simply cannot be fired when stored,” Owens wrote. “CeasefirePA, like most gun control groups, runs on a toxic mix of ignorance arrogance, and fear.”

