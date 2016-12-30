Note to Daily Caller: They’re illegal immigrants, not undocumented immigrants

Via Daily Caller:

California has issued more than 800,000 driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in the two years since the state implemented a law allowing for issuance without proof of legal presence.

The Mercury News reports that in the two years since AB 60 took effect the California Department of Motor Vehicles issued driver’s licenses to 806,000 undocumented immigrants — 14,000 of which the department issued just last month.

One undocumented immigrant living in San Jose — identified only as Ramon — told the paper that since he received his AB 60 license, he no longer lives “in fear.”

“It’s a completely different feeling because you no longer have to worry about seeing a police car,” he said to The Mercury News. “You’re much more at peace when you drive. You can drive long distances with your family — to Disneyland or to the Monterey Bay Aquarium — with confidence. You don’t live in fear.”

In order to qualify for a California driver’s license under AB 60, undocumented immigrants must still be able to meet all the other requirements — including passing a driver’s test — and show proof of identity and California residency. The state provides study materials in 15 languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic, Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Punjabi, Russian, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

