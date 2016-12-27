Via Daily Caller:

Brittany Packnett has visited the White House several times and President Barack Obama recently praised her. She also thinks President-elect Donald Trump is a fascist and that we’re in a “white supremacy renaissance.”

Packnett was heavily involved in the Ferguson protests and is part of the Black Lives Matter movement. She gained prominence out of this role and helped launch Campaign Zero, which aims to reduce police violence. Her endorsement of Hillary Clinton was revealed in Elle and she has visited the White House more than a dozen times, including at least five times with President Obama.

