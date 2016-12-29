I think it’s great for someone to go out, splurge and enjoy a special dinner, if you are able. Just a tad hypocritical to do so when you whack on others for ‘income inequality’. Not to mention while you enjoy your tax-payer subsidized Hawaiian vacation, the finish of an expected $90 million in vacation dollars.

Via Daily Caller:

Barack Obama seems to be enjoying his last vacation as president.

The president, his family and their friends were spotted eating at Nobu in Honolulu on Wednesday night, the Japanese restaurant where meals cost an estimated $180 per person.

The Secret Service reportedly wanded everyone who entered the restaurant while snipers kept watch on the roof. Obama’s party sat at a table near the back of the restaurant.

