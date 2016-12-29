Priorities.

Via Townhall:

President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t tapped a VA Secretary yet, but yesterday his transition team announced plans for VA reform will include allowing veterans to seek private healthcare options. From the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Trump is considering changing the department to allow some veterans to bypass the VA heath-care system completely and get care exclusively from private-sector hospitals and clinics, the official said. It is an option that could give veterans full choice over their health care, but which many veterans groups argue is the first step toward privatization and one that will reduce the quality of health care over the long term.

“It’s one of the options on the table,” the transition official said Wednesday. ”Definitely an option on the table to have a system where potentially vets can choose either or, or all private.”

