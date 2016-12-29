Petty. Pence has not been a supporter of gay marriage. Just like Obama and Clinton weren’t until fairly recently. Donald Trump has already opined that he believes since the Supreme Court passed its decision that gay marriage is now law, and has said he has no intention of reopening the question.

So what is this about, since Pence will not be changing that? Simply forcing him to believe what they believe.

Via The Hill:

Mike Pence’s new D.C. neighbors are flying rainbow flags to taunt the vice president-elect over his stance on LGBT rights. Pence is temporarily renting a house in a Northwest Washington, where several of his neighbors have friends who are members of the LGBT community. According to one of the neighbors, they decided a peaceful way to show their disagreement with Pence’s stance on LGBT rights was to hang the pride flag. “A respectful message showing, in my case, my disagreement with some of his thinking,” Ilse Heintzen, one of Pence’s new neighbors, told WJLA on Wednesday. Not every home on the street has joined in the movement, WJLA reported, but other neighbors plan to join those who have put up flags. “I have no idea what he will think about it, but I hope he will change his mind,” Heintzen said. In January, Pence will move to the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory.



