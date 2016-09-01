He won. Deal with it.

Via email:

Dear fellow MoveOn member,

Donald Trump is the most illegitimate president in American history. He lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, losing by a higher percentage than any winner of a presidential election in modern history.1

And he got where he is, in part, through lies, manipulation, bullying, and—evidently—meddling by a foreign government.

But now we’re up against not just Trump and his dystopian administration, but also a Republican Congress that has shown its willingness to upend long-standing rules and political norms, putting its own partisan interests over the interests of the American people. This is the same GOP that just stole a U.S. Supreme Court seat and now is also in control of the White House.

What happens to our country and our people—especially communities specifically targeted by Trump—is in our hands. That’s why it’s so important that MoveOn—a key leader of the peaceful resistance—has the resources to hit the ground running in 2017.