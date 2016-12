Tolerant left strikes again.

Via Daily Caller:

Kellyanne Conway is struggling to find a private school in Washington that will let her children in, a new report claims.

According to Page Six, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager — who is a mother of four — “is worried that establishment elites are so prejudiced against President-elect Trump that she won’t be able to get her kids into private school.”

Conway is reportedly asking “everyone with connections to DC schools” for help.

Keep reading…