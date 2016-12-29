What do they think they’re hiding by doing this? He will be President in 21 days, get used to it.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Publix shopper turned to Four in Your Corner after seeing magazines with President-elect Donald Trump’s picture being covered at the grocery store.

He was shopping at the Publix on Del Prado Boulevard and Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral. “I lift it up and there was a picture of Donald Trump, the President-elect. I was like ‘Wow, really? I mean, what’s next?'” Walter Indyk said.

The white screen covers are usually for magazines with inappropriate language or pictures.

“I was flabbergasted. I was amazed. I couldn’t believe it,” Indyk said. “I was like ‘This guy’s going to be the President. They have the nerve to cover his picture up at the check out aisle?'”

