After the deaths of Carrie Fisher yesterday and her mother Debbie Reynolds today, classless Charlie Sheen tweeted this out:

Charlie, who is a seriously messed-up human being, has been a serial womanizer, drug addict and now claims to have HIV. Never mind rumors of all sort of other evil and licentiousness.

With what could he top all that nonsense?

Wishing death on the President-Elect. What a classy dude!