Via The Blaze:

Nicolas Cage has played just about every role there is to play on the movie screen, but there’s one part he’s reportedly reluctant to sign on for because it’s just too big a risk for his Hollywood street cred.

Cage, according to Page Six, has been offered the role of Ronald Reagan in a film that will cast the former Republican president in a positive light. However, the performer is worried the role could damage his career:

The Oscar-winning actor has been offered the lead in a movie that will show the conservative president in a flattering light, infuriating the liberal Hollywood crowd — the opposite of “Reagan,” the movie in which Will Ferrell was going to play the president as senile.