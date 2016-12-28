Heartbreak of losing a child can be too much. Such a loss to lose both for the family.

Via Hollywood Reporter:

The actress received an Oscar nom for ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’ and lost her husband to Elizabeth Taylor. Her daughter Carrie Fisher died just one day ago.

Debbie Reynolds, the vivacious actress, dancer and pop star who wowed ’em in the musicals Singin’ in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, died Wednesday, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. She was 84.

“She’s with Carrie,” said Reynolds’ son Todd.

Reynolds died Wednesday night after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. On Tuesday, her daughter, the Star Wars actress, author and screenwriter, died of complications from a heart attack she had suffered four days earlier while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Keep reading…