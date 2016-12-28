They’ve been taking ‘Boxing Day’ literally…

Via Daily Mail:

Four people were arrested after a second night of violence at a Pennsylvania mall that was organized on social media.

Authorities say about 200 teens converged on the Philadelphia Mills Mall Tuesday evening to start a disturbance, after planning the ruckus on Snapchat.

Police were prepared for the flash mob though, after battling a smaller crowd of teens who came to start a similar disturbance the previous night.

In fact, the Philadelphia Mills Mall was just one of dozens of shopping centers across the nation that were victim to such flash mobs on Monday.

