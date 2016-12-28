Doing everything he can to stick it to us in his final days…

Via Daily Caller:

The Obama administration is resettling significantly more refugees in the final weeks of 2016 compared to the same time period last year, state department figures reveal.

From the start of Fiscal Year 2017, Oct. 1 2016 through Dec. 27, a total of 25,671 refugees have been resettled in the United States — little over 290 refugees per day. During that same time period in 2015, 13,791 refugees were resettled, almost 157 per day. The Obama administration resettled nearly 85,000 refugees in FY2016 and the White House is on pace to resettle nearly double that amount.

The Obama administration has resettled 3,566 Syrian refugees since Oct.1, 2892 more than the 674 that were resettled during the same time period in 2015. On top of this, the amount of Somalian refugees resettled in the United States has doubled since Oct. 1 compared to the same time last year. (RELATED: MSNBC Reports Ohio State Suspect A Somali Refugee)

