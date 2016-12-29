As usual, John Bolton is right on the money.

Via Breitbart:

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” former United Nations ambassador John Bolton took aim at the Obama administration for allowing a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in so-called disputed territory to go forward.

Bolton told fill-in host Eric Bolling it goes back to Obama having a “score to settle,” which was reflective of the current president’s ideology.

“I think there is personal score there to settle,” Bolton said. “But I think this is a deep reflection of Obama’s ideology. And he sees Israel in much the same way I think he sees the United States. He dislikes American exceptionalism. He dislikes Israeli exceptionalism. And I think he sees this as his way to set it straight that just one more country, just like the United States is one more country that he is going to try and affect that in his remaining days in office. That’s what this vote was about in my view.”