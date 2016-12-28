You really have to be twisted to find something offensive in this harmless, nice shot.

Via Daily Mail:

A black actor’s holiday photograph sparked a social media backlash over colorism – because some people thought a black woman with a dark complexion looked like she was being excluded from a group of lighter-skinned women.

Actor and model Lance Gross, who is best known for his role on the TBS sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, posted the holiday photo of himself and his wife Rebecca Jefferson and their seven friends to his Twitter.

Everyone in the image is paired up, except for one woman who is sitting off to the side with a look of disinterest on her face.

It sparked a fierce debate with some social media users quick to accuse Gross of colorism because the woman concerned is the only one without a partner, is on the fringes of the group and is darker skinned than the other women.

One commenter wrote: ‘This picture says white supremacy has won.’

But one of the people defending the photograph is the very same woman who is sitting off to the side without a partner.

Keep reading…