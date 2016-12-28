Via The Blaze:

Actor Steve Martin was just one of dozens of Hollywood icons to take to Twitter Tuesday to express condolences over the death of “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, but feminists were not happy with how he chose to do so.

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” Martin wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Liberal New York Magazine quickly pounced on the star’s comment, calling it “extremely bad.”

“Remember Carrie Fisher for her talent, her feminism, her commentary on mental health — not for the way she looked,” the magazine later tweeted from a separate account