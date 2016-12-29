The safe space is behind the firing line.

Via Law Officer:

In a bid to promote gun ownership, firearm sports and beef up general security on campus in the event of a terrorist attack, Liberty University is set to open a state-of-the-art shooting range on the institution’s sprawling 7,000-acre campus in Lynchburg, Virginia, next fall.

Said to be the first of it’s kind, Liberty University will be the first university to have nationally recognized ranges that meet NRA and NCAA guideline standards and be able to host all Olympic shooting sports on its central campus property.

President Jerry Falwell Jr. says that one of the reasons for the university’s aggressive posture on carrying firearms is to ensure that the campus will be prepared in the event of an “active shooter” situation.

Keep reading…