People see positive developments coming.

Via Biz Pac Review:

American consumers haven’t been this happy in more than 15 years and Donald Trump is glad to take the credit.

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index climbed nearly four points, from 109.4 in November to 113.7 in December, the highest level since 2001, Fox News reported.

The President-elect gave himself a pat on the back for the surge, tweeting “Thanks Donald!” on Tuesday.

Apparently, Americans agree with Trump, indicating more optimism about the incoming administration.

According to the report from the New York-based Conference Board, consumer expectations for the future hit a high of 105.5, the highest since December 2003, from 94.4.

