Via Express:

Children in Flero, Italy, did not sing the lyrics of Holy Night.

Instead pupils hummed the carol during a concert dubbed the “Winter Recital” in Bresciano, northern Italy.

The decision was criticised by a local councillor.

Elena Franceschini, the culture commissioner for the town of Bresciano, said: “Even if the state and the school claim to be secular, we would like to have ‘Christmas Concerts’ and not ‘Winter Recitals’ where children can feel free to sing Holy Night without thinking that this offends or excludes pupils who belong to other cultures or other religions or who declare to be atheists.”