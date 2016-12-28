Israel is today claiming they have evidence that John Kerry met with the Palestinians to collude on the UN resolution.

.@statedeptspox provides a readout of Secretary @JohnKerry's meetings in Washington with Palestinian officials https://t.co/eJkczvyCd5 — US Embassy Brussels (@usembbrussels) December 13, 2016

They’re now claiming that no meeting took place with all three people at the same time-Kerry, Susan Rice and Erakat- as set forth in the leaked transcripts.

However, given there was in fact meetings with Rice and the Kirby video above admits the other players were present, the evidence tends to support at least that all players were in vicinity.

Moreover, the Kirby video itself makes it clear that within the meeting they did discuss a ‘solution’ to the question.

HT: Omri Ceren, Patrick Poole




