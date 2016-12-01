Ummm, because it’s a Christian holiday.

Via IBT:

As many fortunate Americans look back on their holiday weekends with dismay over their tryptophan Turkey hangovers and uptick in their monthly credit card statements, the Black Lives Matter chapter in Atlanta was wondering why black people celebrate Christmas at all. The group referred to Christmas as a corporate holiday rather than a religious one.

Black Lives Matter in Atlanta took to Twitter Sunday to raise the question: Since white people do not celebrate black holidays, why are black people so willing to celebrate Christmas? Black Lives Matter has said the holiday is predominately white, Heat Street reported.

The tweet proved highly controversial, with many pointing out Christmas was a Christian holiday. Others angrily commented the Black Lives Matter group was a “disgrace.”

“I don’t know maybe because they can do whatever the hell they want and no stupid ass Twitter account can stop them,” tweeted one user in the response section.

Black Lives Matter responded: “Christmas is a corporate holiday that does nothing but generate millions of dollars for white businesses powered by white supremacy.”

Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter representative in Los Angeles, previously told the International Business Times in a phone interview the social justice group considered President-elect Donald Trump and his recent Cabinet picks to be the embodiment of “white supremacist capitalism” in the U.S. She said the group planned on combating Trump during the next four years of his presidency by urging members to “ start shopping at black-owned small businesses that also provide service to the communities like independent black bookstores.”