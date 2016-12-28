Click on for video:



Cam Newton made the Christmas wish of a terminally-ill boy come true on Tuesday.

Taylor Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension, and the Auburn Tigers fan was forced to spend his holiday at Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital awaiting surgery.

But the young boy got a big surprise on Tuesday when Heisman Trophy winner and reigning NFL MVP Newton stopped by to say hello.

The meeting was all thanks to Courtney Cooper, the young boy’s physical education teacher who posted about Austin’s wish to meet Newton just one week before the quarterback’s surprise visit.

