So they’re going to have ‘action teams’ of protesters? Why do you think Trump won? And if that’s the future of the Democratic party, they are in more trouble then even we think.

Via The Hill:

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore on Tuesday detailed his five-step strategy for countering President-elect Donald Trump.

“All hands on deck!” Moore wrote on his Facebook page.

“Brush yourself off and let’s get busy because: a.) All hope is not lost; b.) There are more of us than there are of them; and c.) The roadside is littered with the ended careers of self-absorbed, narcissistic politicians whose arrogance led them to do things that caused their early resignation or impeachment. Don’t think that can’t happen here.”

Moore then predicted Trump would be “a lot worse” than many expect before calling on voters to pressure their lawmakers to oppose the president-elect.

“If he/she is a Republican, they will explain why they ‘support the new president,’” he said. “You then must politely tell them you and everyone you know will work to unseat them in 2018 if they don’t act independently from Trump.”

