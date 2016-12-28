And who suffers the most from being ‘less oppressive’? Black people, who are practically all the murder victims.

Via NY Post:

Chicago’s yearlong shooting rampage picked up steam over Christmas weekend, leaving 61 people shot, 11 fatally. Seven were killed on Christmas Day alone, more than on the three previous Christmases combined, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Gangbangers targeted each other’s holiday gatherings as if in deliberate mockery of the season. Two young girls were shot while sitting in a van at 11:30 p.m. Monday by a presumed gang rival of the younger one’s father.

So far this year, 4,334 people have been shot in Chicago: one person every two hours. Almost all the victims have been black. The police have shot 25 people, virtually all armed or otherwise dangerous — less than .6 percent of the total. That disparity between civilian and police shootings hasn’t stopped local Black Lives Matter activists from continuing to claim that it’s the cops who are the biggest threat facing Chicago’s young black men today.

